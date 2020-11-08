  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

