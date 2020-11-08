-
-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka, Talor Gooch, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hatton's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Hatton had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hatton's 182 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.