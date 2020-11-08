-
Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
