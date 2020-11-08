In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Finau's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.