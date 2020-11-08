  • Tony Finau shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Tony Finau makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.