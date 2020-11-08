-
Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the Vivint Houston Open
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Talor Gooch makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Talor Gooch hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Hideki Matsuyama; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Talor Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Gooch hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gooch's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 7 under for the round.
