Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Im finished his day tied for 50th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Sungjae Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sungjae Im to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Im to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Im hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.