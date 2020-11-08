In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Shane Lowry hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Lowry hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lowry's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lowry had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lowry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Lowry hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lowry's 161 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.