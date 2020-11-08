-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Sepp Straka makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Straka chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Straka got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Straka hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
