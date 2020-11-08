-
Sean O'Hair shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 66th at 9 over; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 9 under.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, O'Hair hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put O'Hair at 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, O'Hair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to 4 over for the round.
