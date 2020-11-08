Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 3 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.