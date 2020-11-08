-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under, and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Piercy hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.