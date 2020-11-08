Scott Harrington hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 66th at 9 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 260 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Harrington had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Harrington went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.