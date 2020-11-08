-
Scott Brown shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Scott Brown hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Brown's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Brown hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
Brown got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Brown hit his 243 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
