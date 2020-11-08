In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 36th at even par; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson, Sepp Straka, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Sam Burns, Aaron Wise, Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kodaira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kodaira's 198 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.