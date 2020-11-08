-
Sam Burns shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Sam Burns makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Sam Burns hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
Burns got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Burns had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.
