Russell Knox putts well in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Vivint Houston Open
In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Russell Knox makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Russell Knox hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Knox finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Russell Knox hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Knox's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
