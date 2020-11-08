-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Russell Henley in the final round at the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Russell Henley hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Russell Henley hit his 98 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 2 under for the round.
