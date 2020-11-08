-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire makes short birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Patton Kizzire makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.