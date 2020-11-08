-
Padraig Harrington shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Padraig Harrington hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under, and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Harrington hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
Harrington his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to even for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
