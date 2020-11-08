-
Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson jars birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Michael Thompson makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Thompson hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 152 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.
