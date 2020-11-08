-
-
Max Homa shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under, and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.