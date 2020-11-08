In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

McNealy got a double bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, McNealy hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McNealy's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.