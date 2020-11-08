Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day in 63rd at 6 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Jones's tee shot went 231 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jones chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Jones hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Jones chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Jones missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 2 under for the round.