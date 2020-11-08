Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Mark Hubbard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard's tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 272 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.