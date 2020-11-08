In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hughes finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under, and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Mackenzie Hughes hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hughes's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.