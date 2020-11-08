-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin chips it tight to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Lanto Griffin gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 56th at 4 over; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 3rd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Sepp Straka are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Griffin hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.