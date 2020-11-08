-
Kristoffer Ventura putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kristoffer Ventura hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his round tied for 63rd at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are tied for 1st at 11 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brooks Koepka is in 6th at 8 under.
After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Kristoffer Ventura suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Ventura got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 4 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Ventura chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.
