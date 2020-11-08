In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 55th at 4 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hickok's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hickok chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.