Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Kevin Chappell hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 59th at 5 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Chappell's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Chappell's tee shot went 125 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 2 over for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.
