Justin Harding hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harding finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Justin Harding's tee shot went 253 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Harding had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Harding hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Harding reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Harding reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to even-par for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harding hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harding to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Harding chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harding to 2 under for the round.