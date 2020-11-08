In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, John Huh hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Huh's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Huh's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh tee shot went 160 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 over for the round.