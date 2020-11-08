-
Strong putting brings Jhonattan Vegas an even-par round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
