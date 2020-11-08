In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Jason Day hit 4 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

Day got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Day's tee shot went 159 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Day hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Day hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.