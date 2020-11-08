-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
Jamie Lovemark hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 63rd at 7 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Lovemark's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 4 over for the round.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 5 over for the round.
