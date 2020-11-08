James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 50th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, James Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put James Hahn at 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Hahn hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hahn's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 261 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hahn hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.