In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka, Talor Gooch, and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Poston's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.