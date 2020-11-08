Isaiah Salinda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Salinda finished his day tied for 50th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Salinda chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to even for the round.

Salinda got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Salinda hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Salinda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Salinda suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Salinda at 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.