In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Dustin Johnson; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Hideki Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hideki Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Matsuyama hit his 96 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.