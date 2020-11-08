  • Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

