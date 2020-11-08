Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under, and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Varner III's 182 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Varner III hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.