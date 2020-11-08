-
Greg Chalmers shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Chalmers had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Chalmers chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Chalmers's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Chalmers's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even-par for the round.
