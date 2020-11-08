-
Graeme McDowell shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under, and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
McDowell hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, McDowell hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, McDowell hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to even for the round.
