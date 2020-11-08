-
Francesco Molinari shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Molinari got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.
