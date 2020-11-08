-
Fabián Gómez shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Fabian Gomez sticks approach to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Fabian Gomez lands his 151-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-5 third, Gómez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gómez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Gómez chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
