Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen birdies No. 18 at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 21st at 4 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson and Sepp Straka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
