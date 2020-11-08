Erik Barnes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 38th at even par; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Erik Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Erik Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Barnes had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Barnes's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 4 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Barnes hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 6 under for the round.