  • Strong putting brings Erik Barnes a 6-under 64 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Erik Barnes lands his 151-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Erik Barnes dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Erik Barnes lands his 151-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.