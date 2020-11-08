In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Hideki Matsuyama; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

Johnson missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 61-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.