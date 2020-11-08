Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 59th at 5 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Redman hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.