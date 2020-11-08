-
Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, McCarthy chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
McCarthy tee shot went 244 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
