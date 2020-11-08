-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt holes birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the third round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Dawie van der Walt makes a 11-foot birdie putt at the par-3 9th hole.
Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, van der Walt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, van der Walt had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, van der Walt chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
