November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, Corey Conners hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 10 under; and Sepp Straka and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Conners hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Conners's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Conners chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
