-
-
Chris Kirk putts well in round four of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 08, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Snedeker with solo lead, Day’s driving, fans return
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first round of the Vivint Houston Open, where Brandt Snedeker (-5) leads after 18 holes, Jason Day makes impressive shot from the tree outline and the tournament welcomes limited fans for the first time since the TOUR restart.
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 44th at 1 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Chris Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kirk's tee shot went 129 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 68 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kirk had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Kirk's 122 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Kirk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.