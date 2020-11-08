Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 44th at 1 over; Carlos Ortiz is in 1st at 13 under; Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Chris Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kirk's tee shot went 129 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 68 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kirk had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kirk's 122 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Kirk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.